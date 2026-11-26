Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,806,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,127,842 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.24% of Haleon worth $1,285,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haleon by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Haleon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haleon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.15. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Haleon

Haleon plc is a global consumer healthcare company that develops and sells nonprescription health products. Its portfolio spans oral health, pain relief, vitamins and supplements, respiratory health, digestive health, and therapeutic skin care. Its brands include Sensodyne, parodontax and Polident in oral care; Advil, Panadol and Voltaren for pain relief; and Centrum, Emergen-C and Theraflu in supplements and respiratory care. Haleon sells its products in markets around the world. Haleon became an independent public company in 2022 after separating from GSK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report).

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