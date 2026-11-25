Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 496.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801,996 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 1,499,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Halliburton worth $57,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $2,812,327,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,870,444 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,930,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,137 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,338,932 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 3,149,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,486,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,633,231 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $258,630,000 after buying an additional 1,457,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Get Halliburton alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1%

HAL stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.58 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Halliburton's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Halliburton's payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company NYSE: HAL is a global provider of products and services for the energy industry. The company supports the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas through technologies and services used throughout the life cycle of a well. Halliburton operates through two primary business segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. Its offerings include cementing, stimulation, well completion, production enhancement, drilling services, drilling fluids, well testing, wireline and perforating services, formation evaluation, and project management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halliburton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halliburton wasn't on the list.

While Halliburton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report