First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,622 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 632,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company NYSE: HAL is a global provider of products and services for the energy industry. The company supports the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas through technologies and services used throughout the life cycle of a well. Halliburton operates through two primary business segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. Its offerings include cementing, stimulation, well completion, production enhancement, drilling services, drilling fluids, well testing, wireline and perforating services, formation evaluation, and project management.

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