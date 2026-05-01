Halliburton Company $HAL Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after selling 41,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Halliburton were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $2,239,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969,139 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $639,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,983 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $175,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,315,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zephirin Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,882. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1%

Halliburton stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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