Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 470,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $95,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

HALO stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,088,215. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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