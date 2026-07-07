Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Buys 6,795 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 762.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $5,382,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,243.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,200.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,027.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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