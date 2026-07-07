Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,539 shares during the period. Lemonade accounts for approximately 7.5% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Lemonade worth $34,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,305,453 shares of the company's stock worth $448,822,000 after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,175 shares of the company's stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 965,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,400,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lemonade by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 291,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Lemonade Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of LMND opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,256.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $191,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,574.84. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $348,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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