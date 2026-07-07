Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 4.8% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $984.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $876.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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