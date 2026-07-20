Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Clear Str raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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