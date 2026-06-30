Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Buys 36,934 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,148 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.9% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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