Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,241 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane News Roundup

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About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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