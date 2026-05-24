Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 318,111 shares of the company's stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company's stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock worth $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 33.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock worth $187,140,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 19,024.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 19,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Hamilton Lane News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Lane this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

Further Reading

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