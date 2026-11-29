Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 362,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of Hamilton Lane worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,045,000 after buying an additional 103,663 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 52.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,429 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.23 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global investment management firm focused on private markets. Founded in 1991, the company serves institutional investors and private wealth clients, offering investment solutions and services related to private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and venture capital. Its offerings include discretionary funds, customized portfolios and separate accounts, as well as advisory services that help clients assess and invest in private market opportunities. Hamilton Lane also provides research, data and analytics on the private markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hamilton Lane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hamilton Lane wasn't on the list.

While Hamilton Lane currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report