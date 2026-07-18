Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,468 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,399 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 3.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $741.30 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $829.21 and a 200 day moving average of $779.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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