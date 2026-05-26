Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,641 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,300,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,315.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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