Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 31,600 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tempus AI by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 2,926.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 204,629 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.64.

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Tempus AI Price Performance

Tempus AI stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 3.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. Tempus AI's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,986.87. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $478,291.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,227.65. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 392,057 shares of company stock worth $18,835,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

See Also

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