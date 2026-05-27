Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 84,400 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 793,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in TeraWulf by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TeraWulf to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WULF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $9,257,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $2,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 963,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,041,216. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and sold 954,200 shares valued at $16,390,854. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf announced it acquired the 1+ GW Muskie Data Campus in Eastern Kentucky, a hyperscale HPC site that could significantly expand its infrastructure platform and support future AI computing demand. TeraWulf Expands Infrastructure Platform with Acquisition of 1+ GW Eastern Kentucky HPC Campus

TeraWulf announced it acquired the 1+ GW Muskie Data Campus in Eastern Kentucky, a hyperscale HPC site that could significantly expand its infrastructure platform and support future AI computing demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted that the Kentucky deal is fueling a sharp rally in the stock, with coverage framing the acquisition as a major AI data center expansion and a key reason for the shares moving up today. TeraWulf Shares Gain on Acquisition of Data Center Site

Multiple reports highlighted that the Kentucky deal is fueling a sharp rally in the stock, with coverage framing the acquisition as a major AI data center expansion and a key reason for the shares moving up today. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity added to trading interest, with call volume far above normal, suggesting investors are positioning for continued upside, though this is more a trading signal than a fundamental update.

Unusual options activity added to trading interest, with call volume far above normal, suggesting investors are positioning for continued upside, though this is more a trading signal than a fundamental update. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus as a prototype for converting a retired coal plant into an AI factory underscores the company’s strategic pivot, but it mainly reinforces the existing growth narrative rather than adding new financial detail. TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner Campus: How a Retired Coal Plant Became an AI Factory Prototype

Coverage of TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus as a prototype for converting a retired coal plant into an AI factory underscores the company’s strategic pivot, but it mainly reinforces the existing growth narrative rather than adding new financial detail. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was reported in the provided articles; investor focus remains on the potential upside from the Kentucky acquisition and broader AI infrastructure demand.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here