Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,806 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Lumentum accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21,806.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $6,755,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $865.06 and a 200-day moving average of $710.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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