Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,997 Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the company's stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $354.86 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $382.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $331.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.47.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,270. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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