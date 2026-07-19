Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New $940,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 68.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Natera by 8.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $271.39 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $288.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,062,500. This represents a 79.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $2,389,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,343,009.43. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

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About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

See Also

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