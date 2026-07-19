Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Micron Technology makes up 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $949.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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