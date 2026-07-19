Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,672 Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,672 shares of the company's stock worth $39,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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