Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,473 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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