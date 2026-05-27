Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 640.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BJ's Wholesale Club

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Wholesale Club this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BJ's Wholesale Club to $98 from $90, while keeping a neutral rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan raised its price target on BJ's Wholesale Club to $98 from $90, while keeping a neutral rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target to $100 from $118 but still maintained a buy rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga analyst update

Citigroup cut its price target to $100 from $118 but still maintained a buy rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted BJ’s Q1 earnings beat, with revenue up about 10% and membership fee income at a record level, supported by strong fuel demand and digital sales growth. BJ's Q1 earnings beat estimates

Recent coverage highlighted BJ’s Q1 earnings beat, with revenue up about 10% and membership fee income at a record level, supported by strong fuel demand and digital sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company is leaning into value-oriented merchandising, Texas momentum, digital growth, and new Florida locations, which could support long-term sales and traffic. BJ Q1 earnings call takeaways

The company is leaning into value-oriented merchandising, Texas momentum, digital growth, and new Florida locations, which could support long-term sales and traffic. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent selloff may have been excessive and that BJ's could rebound, but the view is cautious because core merchandise comparable sales remain weak.

Some commentary argues the recent selloff may have been excessive and that BJ's could rebound, but the view is cautious because core merchandise comparable sales remain weak. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to flag weak core merchandise comps and margin questions, which are tempering enthusiasm despite solid total sales trends.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

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