Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EME opened at $848.33 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $816.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.68 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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