Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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