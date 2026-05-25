Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $164.51 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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