Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Crane $CR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crane worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 57.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $179.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Crane has a 52-week low of $159.58 and a 52-week high of $214.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Crane's payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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