Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,589.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,356.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $643.36 and a 1-year high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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