Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.77, for a total transaction of $3,037,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,707,621.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,573 shares of company stock worth $8,427,646. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $306.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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