Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 17,459 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 840,500 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $74,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,853 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $137,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,115,959 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $276,822,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $14,285,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 4.3%

LPX opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $102.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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