Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 119,826 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 119,826 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in General Motors by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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