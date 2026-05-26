Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,451 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 59,111 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,650 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $159.19. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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