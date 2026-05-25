Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,432 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total transaction of $2,182,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,264,027.80. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total value of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $730.37 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $413.35 and a 12 month high of $760.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $709.33 and its 200-day moving average is $646.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curtiss-Wright, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curtiss-Wright wasn't on the list.

While Curtiss-Wright currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here