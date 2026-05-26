Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 16,252 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,209. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.88 and a 200-day moving average of $309.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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