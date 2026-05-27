Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:COF opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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