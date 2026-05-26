Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,832 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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