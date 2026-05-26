Harbour Investments Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 444.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,487 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 114,676 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after buying an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $336,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after buying an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,525,906 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $740,140,000 after buying an additional 1,865,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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