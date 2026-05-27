Harbour Investments Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,689 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $346.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 652,289 shares of company stock worth $51,739,054 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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