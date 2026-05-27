Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 6,847 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Up 1.2%

RTX opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $188.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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