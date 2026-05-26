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Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Harbour Investments Inc. increased its Eli Lilly stake by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 8,255 more shares and bringing its total to 26,782 shares worth about $28.8 million.
  • Institutional ownership of Eli Lilly remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 82.53% of the company’s stock.
  • Recent company news was broadly positive, including strong late-stage obesity drug data for retatrutide and encouraging Phase 1b results for VERVE-102, which could support Lilly’s long-term growth outlook.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,222.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $944.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,005.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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