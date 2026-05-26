Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 8,527 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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