Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 9,094 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $97,642,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $245.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.13. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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