Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $742,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $353.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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