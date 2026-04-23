Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 92,045 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 508,900 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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