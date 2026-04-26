Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $98.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,632 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $344.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.84 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $309.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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