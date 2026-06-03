Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.55 and a 200 day moving average of $416.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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