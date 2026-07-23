Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up about 5.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of LendingClub worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.8% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LendingClub

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 4,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $88,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,589,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,616,634. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,972.04. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 119,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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