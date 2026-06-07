Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,143 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 78,866 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 12.6% of Hartline Investment Corp's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,943 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $140,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,696,000. Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Carroll Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $11,975,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here