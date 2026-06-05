Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 4,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2%

MPWR opened at $1,652.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,454.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,182.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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